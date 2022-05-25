TOPEKA (KSNT) – Play it Again Sports in Topeka is partnering with the Family Service & Guidance Center to raise money for a new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center.

The fundraiser, which is active until June 5, will work like this: bring in any old sports equipment that you have lying around – such as items related to football, volleyball, baseball, soccer, basketball, golf and other fitness equipment – and the staff at Play it Again Sports will assess the value of the equipment. You’ll then have the option to donate the money from your equipment sale to benefit the Youth Crisis & Recovery Center.

The new center will provide needed treatment for children and teens who are experiencing a mental health crisis. It will also be home to the FSGC’s new substance use treatment program for youth living with mental health challenges and a substance use disorder.

If you’d like to help out with this fundraiser, you can bring your old sports equipment to Play it Again Sports at 5331 SW 22nd Pl in Fairlawn Plaza.