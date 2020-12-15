Gov. Kelly addresses next steps for COVID-19 vaccine shipments in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly said the state has received more than 23,750 vaccine doses in a press conference on Monday.

“We’ve already received the Pfizer shipment, and it’s being dispersed to the ultra-cold storage areas,” Gov. Kelly said while speaking about the distribution process for the vaccine.

Wichita and Kansas City are among the first areas that reported distribution of vaccinations for healthcare workers.

The vaccines are being shipped to five distribution centers in the state with ultra-cold storage containers.

One of the ultra-cold storage containers used to store the Pfizer vaccines. Courtesy: KDHE

Lock used on one of the ultra-cold storage containers used to store the Pfizer vaccines. Courtesy: KDHE

Storage containers use dry ice to keep ultra-cold temperatures. Courtesy: KDHE

Some healthcare workers in Kansas have already received the vaccine, including a Wichita hospital. Ascension via Christi, one of the state’s largest healthcare providers, posted on Facebook about one of five healthcare workers that received their first dose today.

Gov. Kelly said more people are expected to get vaccinations this week, and explained that subsequent shipments are planned to come in the following weeks.

“We’ve seen rollout of a few vaccinations today. We expect that we will continue to see that ramping up, and that Wednesday, you’ll see an across the state vaccination program,” Gov. Kelly said.

Right now, the state’s vaccine distribution plan lists high risk healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive doses of the vaccine.

According to the governor, the state expects to receive 49,000 doses from Moderna, if the company’s vaccine is marked for FDA approval.