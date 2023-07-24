TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the launch of MeadowLARK, an apprenticeship program funded by the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF).

MeadowLARK was established to expand Kansas’ Registered Apprenticeship opportunities, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. MeadowLARK will expand efforts to develop Multi-Employer Intermediaries focused on high-demand, high-wage jobs to meet industry needs.

“Through the MeadowLARK funding, the office will continue bringing together businesses, industries, labor, workforce boards, higher education systems, state departments, and other stakeholders, with one objective: Making Kansas a top 25 apprenticeship state by 2025,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) awarded more than $6.3 million to Kansas to develop its Registered Apprenticeship programs. MeadowLARK will invest nearly $5.7 million over the next three years with the funds being used to support Workforce Boards in Kansas and create statewide and regional Multi-Employer Intermediaries, according to the press release.

Intermediaries include the K-12 Teacher Educator Registered Apprenticeship with the Kansas Department of Education and the Justice Involved Registered Apprenticeship with Kansas WorkforceONE, according to the press release.

Regional intermediaries include Wichita-based Workforce Alliance, Kansas City-based apprenticeships with Workforce Partnerships and KANSASWORKS in southeast Kansas, according to the press release.

For more information on the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship, click here.