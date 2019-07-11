Gov. Kelly appoints Topeka Public Schools superintendent to state education board

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local superintendent will now make an impact in education on a statewide level.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson shared the news Wednesday morning with anchor Brittany Moore, and mentioned details on the Postsecondary Technical Education Authority she is joining. She will still serve as the superintendent for Topeka Public Schools alongside her appointed position.

Anderson also commended Topeka West graduate Kiora Brooks, who won a national writing contest with a poem on race.