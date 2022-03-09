TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that, due to safety concerns related to the upcoming winter storm, all state office buildings in Shawnee County will be closed on March 10.

Kelly’s Declaration of Inclement Weather will shut down city offices in Shawnee County for Thursday as expected snowfall amounts range between three and six inches. Employees who are able to work remotely are directed to do so.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, precipitation, and snow, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and directing employees to work from home,” Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

The declaration will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, and will stay in place until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Weather conditions will be reassessed on Thursday to see if the declaration should be extended further.

The Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch and the Legislative Branch of Government employees are not included in this declaration. The designated representatives for each separate group will make their own declarations for those employees if appropriate.

Appointing authorities in offices located outside of Shawnee County have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties.