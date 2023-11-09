TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday that she has formed a new subcabinet to focus on water quality and quantity priorities in Kansas.

The Kansas Water Subcabinet will be comprised of representatives from the Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“Our state’s water challenges are daunting and complex, making it essential that we marshal the expertise and advice of all our water agencies,” Director of the Kansas Water Office Connie Owen said. “The Water Subcabinet can provide the critical experience, knowledge, data, and context necessary to help the state ensure a safe and secure water supply for Kansans.”

The subcabinet will work to develop long-term water quality and quality issues, respond to short-term water-related issues and strengthen the delivery of water grants and programs. The cabinet will meet regularly and provide monthly updates to Kelly, according to the press release.

