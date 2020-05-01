Gov. Kelly gets emotional thanking Kansans for acts of kindness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly rolled out her highly anticipated plan to reopen the state on Thursday, but not before giving an emotional speech about some inspiring acts of kindness by Kansans.

The governor said the rules for reopening the state were hard to come up with. But she also said people in the Sunflower State are making her proud to be a Kansan, including a local man named Dennis who sent his last N95 mask to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. You can watch KSNT News’ exclusive interview with him here.

“”I know it’s taken a toll, financially, emotionally, physically, spiritually and professionally,” said Gov. Kelly. “Despite these challenges, I am immeasurably proud of how the people of Kansas met the moment.”