TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court.

Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in Shawnee County. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.

“When I first appointed Rachel to the bench in 2019, I knew she was a committed public servant based on her legal career and experience in nearly every area of criminal litigation,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident Rachel will bring her extensive legal knowledge and balanced perspective to the Kansas Court of Appeals.”

Judge Pickering has experience in criminal defense and prosecution. Before her judicial poointment, she served as Appellate Defender, Public Defender, Assistant District Attorney and Assistant Solicitor General.

“Having dedicated my legal career to public service, I would be honored to continue to serve the people of Kansas alongside the distinguished jurists on the Court of Appeals,” Pickering said. “My experience with criminal defense and prosecution provides a balanced perspective, and I will continue to follow the law without favor or bias.”

She worked on criminal felony appeals from all 105 Kansas counties while working as an appellate defender. Pickering argued 35 cases in front of the Kansas Supreme Court, over 40 cases in front of the Kansas Court of Appeals and wrote over 300 briefs.

When appointed as District Court Judge, she handled Child in Need of Care cases along with probate adoptions and truancy cases.

Pickering also worked for Kansas State University’s research foundation as a coordinator and an attorney in the Hovey Williams Law firm. She graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 2003, but was a visiting law student at the University of Kansas during her third year.

Pickering’s appointment must receive Senate confirmation. Her materials are being forwarded to the Senate.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.