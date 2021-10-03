Gov. Kelly officially makes week of October 3 Fire Prevention Week in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Several state associations are teaming this week to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign happening Oct. 3-9.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal along with Safe Kids Kansas, Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs, Kansas State Firefighters Association and Fire Marshals Association of Kansas are educating people about how to keep themselves safe when dealing with fire and other harmful materials like carbon monoxide.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas . “We know that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms save lives.”

In 2020, fires killed 13 people and injured 129, according to KDHE Environmental Public Health Tracking.

Below are some tips about smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms:

Three continuous beeps mean smoke or fire.

A single beep every 30-60 seconds mean the battery must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

If the beeps continue after replacing the battery, the entirety of the unit must be replaced.

A continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is present in your home.

