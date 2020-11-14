Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Kansas firefighter

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: The American flag flies at half staff following the passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the U.S. Supreme Court on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. This week Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, will begin meeting with Senators as she seeks to be confirmed before the presidential election. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Nov. 15 until sunset in honor of Easton Township firefighter Johnny Ivision Jr.

On Nov. 9, Ivision responded to a structure fire in Easton which is 20 minutes west of Leavenworth where he was killed while fighting the fire.

“This brave Kansan lost his life in the line of duty, volunteering to help his fellow firefighters,” said Gov. Kelly in a press release. “My heart is with the wife and sons of Ivision, and I want to express my condolences to them. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are thankful for his service.”

A service will be held for Ivision Jr. at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Leavenworth County Fair Grounds.