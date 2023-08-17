TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly plans to stay ahead of artificial intelligence (AI) by enacting her agencies to use it.

Kelly is directing Executive Branch agencies to adopt a statewide generative artificial intelligence policy to stay ahead of the the progression of that technology, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Introduced by the Kansas Office of Information Technology Services (OITS), the policy shows how Kansans can use the technology responsibly, while still protecting the state.

“It is essential that we be proactive in finding the best way to use any technology that can pose risks to Kansans’ data and privacy,” Kelly said. “With the adoption of this policy, Kansas serves as a model for what an enterprising, effective government can do to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.”

Kansas will use this new policy to stay ahead of other states who are considering ways to regulate the use of generative AI, according to the press release. OITS created this policy while state and federal elected officials across the United States learn about the challenges with computer-based tools used to complete automated tasks.

“The full potential of generative AI has yet to be seen,” Interim Chief Information Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Jeff Maxon said. “We have only scratched the surface in our understanding of what this technology can do. With the adoption of this policy, it allows agencies to safely explore how we can use generative AI to enhance our work and, ultimately, better serve Kansans.”

This new policy applies to all businesses involving the State of Kansas, including but not limited to the development of software code, written documentation (policy, legislation or regulations) and correspondence (memorandums, letters, text messages and emails), research, the summarization and proofreading of documents and making business decisions, according to the press release.

According to the policy, anything created by the generative AI must be reviewed for accuracy, appropriateness, privacy and security before being used. Restricted Use Information (RUI) from the state should not be accessed when interacting with generative AI.

View the full policy here.