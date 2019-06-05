Gov. Kelly proclaims June as Great Outdoors Month in Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in Kansas.

This new celebration promotes the opportunities to enjoy the nature Kansas has to offer for both Kansas residents and visitors, according to Ron Kaufman, Director of Information Services for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.

"I urge everyone to join me and visit our wonderful state and local parks, trails and national sites," Kelly said.

Enjoying the Kansas outdoors not only promotes the national, state and local park systems, but also a persons physical and mental health, fitness, and environmental awareness, according to Kaufman.

Additionally, many historical and cultural events and traditions are linked to the Kansas park systems.

In Kansas alone, outdoor recreation generates $7.3 billion in consumer spending and supports 71,000 direct jobs, according to Kaufman.

Great Outdoors Month includes specific days with national events that promote individual aspects of the outdoors that Kansas has to offer. Some events include:

National Trails Day (June 1)

National Marina Days (June 8)

National Get Outdoors Day (June 8)

National Fishing and Boating Week (June 1-9)

Great Outdoors Day of Service (June 14)

The Great American Campout (June 22)

"All of Kansas is waiting for you," Kelly said. "So, get outside and make outdoor activities a regular part of your life in the Sunflower State."