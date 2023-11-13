TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Nov. 12-17 Apprenticeship Week in Kansas.

In July, Kelly announced that Kansas would participate in the National Governor’s Association Center for Best Practices Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. The academy provides yearlong apprenticeship opportunities for youths, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

On June 30, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2292, promoting and expanding apprenticeships with businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and nonprofit groups.

The legislation, known as the Kansas Apprenticeship Act, is a matching grant program for higher education institutions based on the number of engineering program graduates.

In September, Kelly established the Office of Registered Apprenticeship. Kansas Lawmakers made the largest financial investment into Registered Apprenticeships with an authorized $13 million in annual funding. Kelly celebrated a nearly 40% increase in participating Kansans since the office’s creation.

“Kansas is all in on Registered Apprenticeships,” Kelly said. “A year after I created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship, it’s clear that providing more Kansans the opportunity to get on-the-job training is a win-win for employers and for our workforce. We will continue to invest in apprenticeships – including for teachers and for those wanting to enter the skilled trades – so that more people have the skills necessary to get a job and contribute to our economy.”

The Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship will have a summit alongside Apprenticeship USA’s National Apprenticeship Week at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Facility in Wichita, according to the press release.

The summit will feature:

Keynote speaker Joshua Johnson, a nationally recognized expert with Jobs for the Future.

Panel discussions on topics including Traditional Occupations, Non-Traditional Occupations, Apprenticeships at Community Colleges, and Apprenticeships for People with Diverse Abilities.

Networking opportunities with other professionals in the Registered Apprenticeship ecosystem.

“Our organization’s dedication to apprenticeship programs is rooted in the belief that they are essential for addressing the skills gap, promoting industry growth, and providing individuals with viable, high-quality career opportunities,” said John Clark, Training Director for Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #441. “We recognize the importance of fostering a skilled workforce and are actively exploring opportunities to enable us to expand our apprenticeship offerings and provide more individuals with valuable career pathways.”

