TOPEKA (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday making May 10 Ependymoma awareness day in the state.

Ependymoma is a central nervous system tumor that starts in the brain or spinal cord — and this signing means a lot to one Kansan. As a child, Caide Timmons was diagnosed with the brain tumor and had a craniotomy.

He attended the the signing at the capitol building Friday and says it’s important to bring awareness to this brain cancer.

“I think bringing awareness could help not only me but the group of kids who have and people who had this type of cancer because, like I said, not a whole lot is know about it,” Timmons said.

Timmons says finding others who have gone through similar experiences gives him a sense of community. This proclamation was among nine others that were signed Friday.