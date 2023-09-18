TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, libraries and community organizations will host events to encourage voter registration as part of Governor Laura Kelly’s proclamation declaring Sept. 19, 2023, Kansas Voter Registration Day (KVRD).

Reference Librarian at the State Library Leah Grote attended a federal training program on voter registration. The program taught Grote about National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) initiatives from other state libraries, according to a press release from the office of the governor.

NVRD is held by thousands of groups around the country with the goal to host voter registration. Since 2012, more than five million people have registered on the holiday, according to the Kansas State Library website.

“I thought Kansas should have an initiative like that too,” Grote said. “I’ve worked to create a webpage with information and resources Kansans need to register to vote and host their own registration drives. Our hope is that this initiative will inspire people across the state to make sure they are registered and to help others register to vote.”

Kansas voters can visit the State Library on KVRD to register or check their registration and grab NVRD stickers in English, Spanish and Vietnamese while they’re available.

For more information and the full proclamation, you can visit kslib.info. If you have additional questions you can email infodesk@ks.gov.