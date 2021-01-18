Gov. Kelly to close state office, administration buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said Monday the State Office Buildings including Curtis, Landon and Eisenhower will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional administration buildings will also be closed.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is my top priority,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “These steps are taken out of an abundance of caution – and I thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Gov. Kelly said employees are instructed to work remotely. If their regular duties require them to be in the office and they can’t work from home, they’re instructed not to report to work Tuesday or Wednesday.

In a news release, Gov. Kelly also encouraged agency heads with offices in the immediate surrounding area beyond the State Office Buildings to follow similar procedures.

Shortly after the news release was sent, the Kansas Department for Children and Families announced the Topeka and Kansas City, Kan. service centers will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

In-person contact won’t be available on those days, but DCF clients can still conduct business with the agency. People needing to apply for services can apply online. Clients can also call 1-888-369-4777 to talk with a DCF worker.