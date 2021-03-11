Gov. Kelly visits traveling Smithsonian exhibit in Alma

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is making its way to the historic Wabaunsee County.

Governor Laura Kelly got the first look at the self-guided tour on Thursday.

The exhibit focuses on the change in rural America. It’s being showcased in the Volland Store, a general store that oepned in 1913.

The governor said she was impressed with the exhibit.

“If you go through the exhibit, then they showcase folks from this area, from Wabaunsee County. And I think that’s so special about the way the Smithsonian is doing this,” she said. “It’s not just rural America generically. It’s rural America right here.”

The exhibit will be at the Volland Store for the next six weeks before moving to another location. It opens to the public this Saturday.

