Gov. Kelly welcomes home first responders who helped during Hurricane Dorian

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly welcomed home the first responders on Wednesday who traveled to Florida to help during Hurricane Dorian.

On the steps of the State Capital, Governor Kelly and Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli-Kansas Adjutant General of the State of Kansas Emergency Management Office offered their appreciation to the responders of Kansas Task Force 1.

They also thanked the communities that sent equipment and personnel to the Hurricane preparations and responses in Florida and North Carolina during Hurricane Dorian.

L to R FF/EMTP Adam Powers, Governor Kelly, and FF/AEMT Technical Rescue Team Leader Jason Lankas, ( left corner is Witicha Fire Department Search K-9 Sailor)

“You performed admirably as the team went from state to state, your training and passion for the important work of search and rescue was evident and proof that you’ll be ready to help whether it’s in the wake of a natural disaster in Kansas or another emergency outside the state,” Gov. Kelly said.

Forty-two first responders from a number of fire departments across Kansas traveled to Florida prepared to aid in rescue efforts during the hurricane.

They were expected for be gone for two weeks, but since the hurricane was not as bad as initially predicted, the team came home early.

They did help provide medical treatment while they were there and got a better understanding of what an emergency response like that can look like.