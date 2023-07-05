TOPEKA (KSNT) – Since the start of her administration, more than 60,000 jobs have been created and retained under Governor Laura Kelly’s term, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Kansas has had more than $16.7 billion in private-sector investments from both international corporations and Kansas companies expanding at home over the course of Kelly’s term, according to the Office of the Governor. For its significant job growth, Site Selection magazine awarded Kansas two consecutive Governor’s Cups for having the nation’s most capital investment per capita.

“60,000 jobs represent 60,000 opportunities for Kansans in every corner of the state to provide better futures for themselves and their families,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These job numbers are a testament to the work my administration has done to invest in the building blocks of our state’s economy: our public schools, strong roads and bridges, high-speed internet, and a modern workforce.”

Of the jobs added to the Kansan economy, 90% were in the targeted industries outlined in the Kansas Framework for Growth. The plan introduced in Feb. 2021 was the first comprehensive economic development plan in over 30 years, according to the Office of the Governor.