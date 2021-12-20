Gov. Laura Kelly urges importance of vaccines, booster ahead of holiday gatherings

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansans to get vaccinated or boosted ahead of the holidays. Currently, more than half of Kansans are vaccinated, and around a third of those people have received their booster shot.

Kelly said the booster has proved to be important against the Omicron variant. She said those with the booster are a whole lot less likely to get sick than those who even have the original two doses.

“Go get vaccinated now,” Kelly said. “Start the process and particularly if you have not gotten your booster shot go get that before the holidays and then just be cognizant of the fact that the virus has not gone anywhere. It’s still here. It’s still here big time and this particular variant is very transmittable.”

Kelly acknowledges that even those who got the second or third dose Monday would not be fully protected for the holidays. She said it takes two full weeks for the vaccine and/or booster to take effect, but it is important to get the process started sooner rather than later.

As far as this weekend, Kelly said she believes it is safe for immediate family members to gather. However, if you are planning larger family gatherings or office parties she suggests wearing a mask.