Governor issues state of disaster emergency declaration for winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state in response to the winter storm currently moving across Kansas. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties.

The Kansas National Guard has Stranded Motorists Assistance Response Teams in three locations throughout northeast Kansas due to the increased projected snowfall and strong northerly winds for that area. The SMART teams, which consist of two High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWVs) and four Guardsmen, will have the ability to assist local public safety agencies reach stranded motorists if local resource capabilities are exceeded.

Winter road conditions are accessible by dialing 5-1-1 from your mobile phone anywhere in Kansas; outside Kansas call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT). Road conditions many also be viewed on the Kansas Department of Transportation web site at http://kandrive.org.