Governor Kelly appoints Adjutant General

Governor Laura Kelly today appointed David A. Weishaar as Adjutant General, to replace General Lee Tafanelli.

Weishaar currently serves as Commander of the Kansas Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air.

The Adjutant General is the principal military advisor to the Governor.

Weishaar has over 39 years of service. Prior to his role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, he was Commander of the 184th Intelligence Wing from 2015 to 2018. He received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Friends University.

Weishaar will succeed Lee Tafanelli, who is scheduled to resign as Adjutant General on March 31, 2020.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.