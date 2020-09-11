Governor Kelly directs flags be flown half-staff for Patriot Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) _ In recognition of Patriot Day, Sept. 11, 2020, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff for the entire day on September 11.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pa.

On Sept. 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m. An American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Today the footprint of the former World Trade Centers in New York City are memorials to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

At 9:04 a.m. a second plane crashed into the south tower in New York City.

Minutes later at 9:45 a.m. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Seventeen minutes later a hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field after the passengers on board attempted to penetrate the cockpit of the plane which had been seized by terrorists.

Nineteen years after the terrorist attacks on New York City a new tower at One World Trade Center, nicknamed “Freedom Tower” has been built.

At the World Trade Center 2,753 lost their lives, including 343 New York City firefighters, 37 Port Authority officers and 23 New York City Police Officers.

One hundred and eighty-four people were killed at the Pentagon, and 40 crew and passengers were killed when Flight 93 crashed.