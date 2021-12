TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County from 3 to 10 p.m. for Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who are working in their offices located in Shawnee County.

This declaration does not include employees with the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch nor the Legislative Branch of Government.