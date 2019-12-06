Governor Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Saturday.

President Trump also issued flags to be flown at half-staff.

The purpose of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is to remember those who were killed 78 years ago at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

“Today, we honor and remember those brave American service members who were killed on December 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor,” Kelly said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to all U.S. military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country.”