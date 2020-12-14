Governor Kelly to introduce new lieutenant governor Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is planning to introduce a new lieutenant governor during a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday.

The position became vacant after Gov. Kelly announced her intention to appoint Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers to the Kansas State Treasurer seat.

This came after Congressman-elect Jake LaTurner beat Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla in the general election, winning the Kansas 2nd District congressional seat. LaTurner will remain the state treasurer until he vacates the position in January.

To watch Gov. Kelly’s press conference, click here or watch in the video player below.