Governor Kelly to visit White House to meet with President Trump

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House for a meeting with President Trump, her team said.

The meeting will happen Wednesday, May 20th, and the two leaders are scheduled to talk about a variety of coronavirus-related topics.

In addition to discussing the state’s phased reopening and statewide testing strategy, topics of discussion will include protecting America’s food supply chain, supporting Kansas’ farmers, and partnering to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to the discussion with President Trump on ways we can continue to work with the federal government on our response and recovery efforts,” Governor Kelly said. “Our continued emphasis is on protecting Kansans’ health and well-being, and helping the state recover from a public health crisis that has exacted a painful financial toll on many. The economic damage will be long lasting, and will require collaboration at every level. I look forward to discussing how the President and I will continue partnering together in our recovery.”