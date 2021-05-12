Governor Laura Kelly announces state agency reopening rules

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State of Kansas offices will return to normal June 13 according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing, and substantially reduced numbers of new positive cases being reported in the state, the State of Kansas has determined it is safe to return to normal operations with additional guidance* detailed below.” Governor Laura Kelly

A press release put out by the governor outlines “reopening guidance” for all offices.