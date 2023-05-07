Washburn hosted the 2023 Governors Scholars Awards Program this weekend. The annual event celebrates the top academic students at each high school in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in attendance to congratulate and take a picture with each student.

“You all are on sports teams and clubs, have jobs in the evenings or you have other responsibilities, but you manage it all while being in the top 15 of your class,” Governor Kelly said. “That is truly impressive.”

Each student also received a letter of academic excellence in addition to meeting the governor.