Governor Laura Kelly directs flags be flown at Half-Staff to honor those killed in Kabul terrorist attack

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has asked that flags be flown at half staff to honor the U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 13 people were killed and dozens wounded, Russian officials and aid workers said.

At least 12 U.S. service members were among the dead, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, according to two U.S. officials. Officials say a number of US military troops were wounded and warned the toll could grow.

Troops from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division are deploying to multiple places in the U.S. to support refugees who recently escaped from Afghanistan, the military post announced Thursday.