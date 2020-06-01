Governor Laura Kelly speaks out on George Floyd’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly and Health Secretary Norman were set to talk about the latest updates on coronavirus in the state on Monday, but first Gov. Kelly addressed the killing of George Floyd.

In part, she said, “It’s time for elected leaders in Kansas to acknowledge that we have failed to give this problem the attention that it deserves.”

She went on to say it’s time to listen to those voices in marginalized communities speak out.

“We’re going to have these tough conversations in our state,” Kelly said. “We’re going to confront these painful issues. And we’re finally going to treat this as if lives depended on it, because they do.”

Governor Kelly said she’s asked her team to give this matter their full attention. She said she’s asked them to develop a strategy for “how to take action in earnest in Kansas.”

Kelly first spoke out on Floyd’s death on Facebook Friday.

You can watch the full news conference from Monday below.