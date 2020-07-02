Governor releases requirements for new Kansas mask policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly released guidelines on a new policy requiring most Kansans to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option, according to a news release.

Under the new order, masks will be required:

At all times when inside a public space, including workplaces, when social distancing is not possible.

In outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Kansans under the age of five or those with medical conditions are not required to wear masks.

The mask requirement will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. and remain in place until it is rescinded or the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires.

The governor is meeting with lawmakers at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss this order. Local county commissioners can decide to not keep this order in place for their county.

For a full breakdown of rules, duration of the order, and exceptions to the new mask policy, you can read the full report here.