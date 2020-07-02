Governor releases requirements for new Kansas mask policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly released guidelines on a new policy requiring most Kansans to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option, according to a news release.
Under the new order, masks will be required:
- At all times when inside a public space, including workplaces, when social distancing is not possible.
- In outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.
- Kansans under the age of five or those with medical conditions are not required to wear masks.
The mask requirement will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. and remain in place until it is rescinded or the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires.
The governor is meeting with lawmakers at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss this order. Local county commissioners can decide to not keep this order in place for their county.
For a full breakdown of rules, duration of the order, and exceptions to the new mask policy, you can read the full report here.