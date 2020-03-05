Governor warns of potential fire danger

A tree erupts in flames as the grass fire continues to burn east of Lake City, Kan., Wednesday, March 23, 2016. A large grass fire burnt thousands of acres in Barber County. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency declaration Thursday due to the potential risk of wildland fires through Sunday.

“In recent years, we have seen the devastation wildland fires can cause across the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “They destroy crops and grazing land, and may threaten homes and lives. This declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources we have available to mitigate the risks and respond to fires, should they occur, in support of local emergency responders.”

The majority of the state is either in an Enhanced Fire Danger outlook, Significant Fire Danger outlook or Critical Fire Danger outlook/forecast. Conditions across the state are dry with low relative humidity, strong southerly winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka will be activated to a partial (level 2) Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily for critical fire weather across central and eastern Kansas.

The Kansas National Guard will be placed on alert, if needed, for aerial fire suppression support with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

It only takes one spark to touch off a wildland fire, so Kansans are urged to use care when burning outside, including fires in outdoor grills and to make sure all smoking materials are completely extinguished before discarding them. Contact your local county emergency manager to see if there is a burn ban in your area.

