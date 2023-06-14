TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City is ready to party with tacos and margaritas.

The Topeka Taco and Margarita Festival is making its way to Topeka. People can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas for purchase, live professional wresting, local shopping and live DJs, according to a press release.

General admission tickets are $12, food and drinks are not included. VIP tickets are $47, including one VIP t-shirt, two margaritas and one hour early entry. Children under 12-years-old can get in with free admission.

The Topeka Taco and Margarita Festival is Aug. 5 from 12 to 5 p.m. in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Event Center in central Topeka.