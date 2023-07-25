TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Linda Burgen, a board certified behavior analyst, joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about some back-to-school tips, as well as the last Concert for a Child series of the summer.

That concert will be coming up on Aug. 3 at Gilbert Ranch, otherwise known as Woodland Farm, in Tecumseh. Grammy-nominated Bluegrass artist Rick Faris and “The Faris Brothers” will be performing. All of the proceeds will benefit the pediatric services at the Capper Foundation.

To get a full list of back to school tips for both students and parents, you can watch the full interview with Burgen above. To secure your ticket for the Concert for a Child series, click here.