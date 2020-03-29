Grammy-winning country artist Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus complications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An Instagram post on Sunday from Joe Diffie’s account said the singer passed away from complications with COVID-19.

On March 27, a publicist for Diffie said the country singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Diffie is no stranger to Northeast Kansas as he played a concert at Prairie Band Casino in August of 2019.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

