MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Motorists in Manhattan should expect closures to the Grand Mere Parkway later this week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Bayer Construction will begin work on the Grand Mere Parkway between Grand Vista Drive and Kimball Avenue. The closure is expected to last at least until Friday, Oct. 13 depending on weather conditions, according to a press release from the City of Manhattan.

The road will be closed to allow completion of the connections between the new roundabout at Grand Mere Parkway and Kimbal Avenue/Scenic Drive, according to the press release.

The City of Manhattan advises residents to drive safely, follow signage and watch for construction workers.

