Grandmother taken into custody in missing Emporia boy case, 2-year-old found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department said Jessica Downs, a suspect and paternal grandmother of a missing 2-year-old was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The police department said Jessica Downs told them she gave Kyrese Cabrera-Downs to Devin Downs, Kyrese’s biological father sometime on Tuesday.

EPD said Devin Downs took Kyrese to his biological mother around 5 p.m. Emporia police said they have seen Kyrese and he appears unharmed.

Jessica Downs/ Photo from Emporia Police Department

EPD posted on Facebook Monday asking the public’s help in finding Kyrese.

Jessica Downs was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of aggravated interference with parental custody.