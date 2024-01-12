TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 20 different products are being recalled by the Quaker Oats Company after the products were found to have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

On Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes products sold in Kansas and other stores throughout the United States. The recall was expanded to include more products on Jan. 11, 2024.

The list of products includes granola bars, cereal bars, cereals, instant oatmeal and snack mix. Over 20 individual products were identified in the recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or edlerly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The products were sold nationwide including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. The FDA is advising customers to check pantries for the items to be disposed of. Customers can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakerrecallusa.com for more information or for reimbursement.

The Dec. 15 recall was expanded to include the following items, click here for the original recall:

ProductSizeUPCExpiration Date
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple0.84 oz 6 Count30000571750Jan. 11-24 and Sep. 01-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry0.84 oz 6 Count30000571767Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack0.84 oz 48 Count30000572979Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor1.23 oz 12 Count30000315675Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
1.23 oz 5 Count30000312803
1.23 oz 1 count30000000410
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor1.23 oz 1 Count30000000465Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
1.23 oz 5 Count30000312827
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs1.23 oz 10 Count30000575741Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
1.23 OZ 21 Count30000569085
41.8 oz 34 Count30000576236
1.23 oz 14 Count30000321362
Cereal Bars
Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar0.84 oz 8 Count030000572726 OR 030000574065Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 31-24
2.11 oz 1 Count30000004111
1.79 oz 12 Count30000572788
0.84 oz 16 Count30000572764
Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack0.84 oz 32 Count30000572849Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar0.84 oz 8 Count030000574072 OR 030000572740Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
2.11 oz 1 Count30000004128
2.11 oz 12 Count30000572801
Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars0.84 oz 8 Count30000576601Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
0.84 oz 16 Count30000576618
Cereals
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack12.6 oz 2 Pack30000577578Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate12.6 oz30000576922Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
12.6 oz 2 Pack30000578209
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry13.6 oz30000576939Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon14.5 oz30000061534Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
21 oz30000320730
43.5 oz 3 Pack030000577707 OR 030000566497
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar14.5 oz30000064412Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
21 oz30000064030
29 oz 2 Count30000440612
43.5 oz 3 Pack30000566480
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut14.5 oz30000313282Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal10.3 oz30000573235Jan. 11-24 H and Oct. 1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date)
Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal11.2 oz30000578124Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
19.3 oz30000578131
Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal15.5 oz30000578186Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
Gamesa Marias Cereal11.4 oz30000576946Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
11.4 oz 2 Count030000577172 OR 030000577400
Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal8.5 oz30000577103Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal8.5 oz30000577110Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate2.8 oz52000010121Jan. 11-24 through April 10-24
2.8 oz 6 Count52000041132
2.8 oz 12 Count52000010138
Snack Mix
Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)0.875 oz 104 Count28400672405Jan. 11-24 through May 7-24
List of product provided courtesy of the FDA. For an expanded list of recalled items visit QuakerRecallUSA.com.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.