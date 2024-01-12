TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 20 different products are being recalled by the Quaker Oats Company after the products were found to have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

On Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes products sold in Kansas and other stores throughout the United States. The recall was expanded to include more products on Jan. 11, 2024.

The list of products includes granola bars, cereal bars, cereals, instant oatmeal and snack mix. Over 20 individual products were identified in the recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or edlerly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The products were sold nationwide including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. The FDA is advising customers to check pantries for the items to be disposed of. Customers can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakerrecallusa.com for more information or for reimbursement.

The Dec. 15 recall was expanded to include the following items, click here for the original recall:

Product Size UPC Expiration Date Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple 0.84 oz 6 Count 30000571750 Jan. 11-24 and Sep. 01-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry 0.84 oz 6 Count 30000571767 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack 0.84 oz 48 Count 30000572979 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor 1.23 oz 12 Count 30000315675 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 30000312803 1.23 oz 1 count 30000000410 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor 1.23 oz 1 Count 30000000465 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 30000312827 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs 1.23 oz 10 Count 30000575741 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24 1.23 OZ 21 Count 30000569085 41.8 oz 34 Count 30000576236 1.23 oz 14 Count 30000321362 Cereal Bars Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000572726 OR 030000574065 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 31-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 30000004111 1.79 oz 12 Count 30000572788 0.84 oz 16 Count 30000572764 Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack 0.84 oz 32 Count 30000572849 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24 Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000574072 OR 030000572740 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 30000004128 2.11 oz 12 Count 30000572801 Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars 0.84 oz 8 Count 30000576601 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 0.84 oz 16 Count 30000576618 Cereals Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack 12.6 oz 2 Pack 30000577578 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate 12.6 oz 30000576922 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 12.6 oz 2 Pack 30000578209 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry 13.6 oz 30000576939 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon 14.5 oz 30000061534 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24 21 oz 30000320730 43.5 oz 3 Pack 030000577707 OR 030000566497 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar 14.5 oz 30000064412 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24 21 oz 30000064030 29 oz 2 Count 30000440612 43.5 oz 3 Pack 30000566480 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut 14.5 oz 30000313282 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal 10.3 oz 30000573235 Jan. 11-24 H and Oct. 1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date) Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal 11.2 oz 30000578124 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24 19.3 oz 30000578131 Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal 15.5 oz 30000578186 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24 Gamesa Marias Cereal 11.4 oz 30000576946 Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24 11.4 oz 2 Count 030000577172 OR 030000577400 Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 30000577103 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 30000577110 Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24 Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate 2.8 oz 52000010121 Jan. 11-24 through April 10-24 2.8 oz 6 Count 52000041132 2.8 oz 12 Count 52000010138 Snack Mix Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix) 0.875 oz 104 Count 28400672405 Jan. 11-24 through May 7-24 List of product provided courtesy of the FDA. For an expanded list of recalled items visit QuakerRecallUSA.com.

