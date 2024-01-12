TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 20 different products are being recalled by the Quaker Oats Company after the products were found to have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
On Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes products sold in Kansas and other stores throughout the United States. The recall was expanded to include more products on Jan. 11, 2024.
The list of products includes granola bars, cereal bars, cereals, instant oatmeal and snack mix. Over 20 individual products were identified in the recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or edlerly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
The products were sold nationwide including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. The FDA is advising customers to check pantries for the items to be disposed of. Customers can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakerrecallusa.com for more information or for reimbursement.
The Dec. 15 recall was expanded to include the following items, click here for the original recall:
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Expiration Date
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|30000571750
|Jan. 11-24 and Sep. 01-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|30000571767
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 48 Count
|30000572979
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 12 Count
|30000315675
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|30000312803
|1.23 oz 1 count
|30000000410
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 1 Count
|30000000465
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|30000312827
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs
|1.23 oz 10 Count
|30000575741
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
|1.23 OZ 21 Count
|30000569085
|41.8 oz 34 Count
|30000576236
|1.23 oz 14 Count
|30000321362
|Cereal Bars
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000572726 OR 030000574065
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 31-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|30000004111
|1.79 oz 12 Count
|30000572788
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|30000572764
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 32 Count
|30000572849
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000574072 OR 030000572740
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 01-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|30000004128
|2.11 oz 12 Count
|30000572801
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|30000576601
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|30000576618
|Cereals
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|30000577578
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate
|12.6 oz
|30000576922
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|30000578209
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry
|13.6 oz
|30000576939
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 03-24
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon
|14.5 oz
|30000061534
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
|21 oz
|30000320730
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|030000577707 OR 030000566497
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
|14.5 oz
|30000064412
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
|21 oz
|30000064030
|29 oz 2 Count
|30000440612
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|30000566480
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut
|14.5 oz
|30000313282
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal
|10.3 oz
|30000573235
|Jan. 11-24 H and Oct. 1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date)
|Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
|11.2 oz
|30000578124
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
|19.3 oz
|30000578131
|Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal
|15.5 oz
|30000578186
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
|Gamesa Marias Cereal
|11.4 oz
|30000576946
|Jan. 11-24 and Jul. 3-24
|11.4 oz 2 Count
|030000577172 OR 030000577400
|Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
|Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|30000577103
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|30000577110
|Jan. 11-24 and Oct. 1-24
|Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
|Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate
|2.8 oz
|52000010121
|Jan. 11-24 through April 10-24
|2.8 oz 6 Count
|52000041132
|2.8 oz 12 Count
|52000010138
|Snack Mix
|Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)
|0.875 oz 104 Count
|28400672405
|Jan. 11-24 through May 7-24
For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.