Grant awarded to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to improve playgrounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — You’ll be seeing some major changes to playgrounds around Shawnee County later this year.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation received a grant for more than $250,000.

The money will help the department replace and repair 11 playgrounds throughout the county.

They said these upgrades go beyond just giving kids a better place to play.

“When you have strong, healthy parks, a strong, healthy parks and recreation program, the value that that adds to the quality of life for folks that live in that community and the quality of place, it’s undeniable,” said Director Tim Laurent.

They’ve already started preparing to bring in the new equipment and will be working on them through the spring.

