Grape Escape set for Sept. 11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for a fundraiser to benefit the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

TPAC will host the 23rd annual Grape Escape: A Toast to the Arts on Friday, Sept. 11.

Tickets may be purchased for $50 (receive 5 beverage tasting tickets) or $65 (receive 10 beverage tasting tickets). All food tastings are included in the ticket price. A cash bar will be provided. Tickets can be purchased online at www.topekaperformingarts.org/events/2020/grape-escape or in person at the TPAC Box Office.

Grape Escape is a food and wine festival to benefit the Topeka Performing Arts Center. This annual event features tastings of wines, beers and spirits. All guests will enjoy food and desserts from area restaurants, caterers and businesses. Entertainment will also be provided.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the event.

