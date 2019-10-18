“Grape Escape” tickets sold out, online auction live for TPAC fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are sold out for the Topeka Performing Arts Center’s annual fundraiser. “Grape Escape” is a food and wine festival, which offers samples of food, chocolate, wine, beer and bourbon.

The fundraiser includes live, silent and online auctions. Although the event is sold out, the online auction is open for everyone to give. Proceeds go towards youth programming at TPAC.

“Grape Escape” starts Friday night with a VIP dinner at 5:30 pm and the main event starts at 6 pm. Click here to take part in the online auction.