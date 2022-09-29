TOPEKA (KSNT) – Video acquired by 27 News shows law enforcement surrounding and arresting a shooting suspect in downtown Topeka.

Below are videos captured by 27 News viewers of the confrontation between law enforcement and a male suspect who is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting that left one dead and one injured.

WARNING: Graphic imagery ahead.

The video below shows police sweeping into the downtown area accompanied by the sound of gunshots. The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of south Kansas Avenue and southwest 6th Street.

The next video displays the large police presence at the intersection of south Kansas Avenue and southwest 6th Street. It also shows the suspect vehicle crash into a fire hydrant and swiftly be surrounded by law enforcement.