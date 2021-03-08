Grass fire reignites, firefighters back on scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are back battling a fire south of Dover after some areas of the fire have reignited.

A KSNT News reporter said four trucks are back at the scene to extinguish the flames.

Shawnee County Fire Department District No. 4 was called to a grass fire around noon Sunday to an area south of Dover near 77th Street and SW Douglas.

Before crews arrived to the scene, flames spread to several buildings, according to local authorities.

The fire then spread east to 57th and SW Douglas Road.

Several counties had crews on scene, in addition to the help of air support (Air Tanker 95), who made two air drops.