TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a large grass fire.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near 40th & Gage. No homes were threatened.

Trash fire at 40th and Gage Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Topeka Fire Department is looking into what started this fire. Just before 9 p.m. firefighters had the fire under control.

KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.