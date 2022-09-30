WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Jennifer Stipe of Great Bend was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in Rush County District Court by Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman.

Jennifer P. Stipe (Courtesy: KBI)

On Aug. 10, Stipe plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder. Judge Gatterman also ordered Stipe to pay $5,000 in restitution.

These charges stem from the Jan. 11 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa of LaCrosse. Stipe was arrested in March.

This case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

Related charges against one additional defendant remain pending, and no other details have been released at this time.