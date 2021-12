TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Great Overland Station is closing its doors in preparation for a dinosaur exhibit that is set to open next year.

“Topeka Dino Days” will bring 4 different dinosaur exhibits to the station, including the “SUE: The T.rex Experience”. Due to the scale of these exhibits, the Great Overland Station will be closed in January and will reopen its doors on Feb. 4 according to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.