Great Overland Station looking for temporary workers at Topeka Dino Days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Great Overland Station in Topeka is looking for temporary staff to help out with its upcoming Dino Days.

Temporary staff are needed from Feb. 4 to May 1 and will be responsible for taking tickets at the entrance, manning concession stands and assisting guests. Wages will range from $10 to $15 per hour.

Applications are being accepted at www.snco.us/oasys. Upon arrival on the application site, choose Seasonal Recreation Aide. Any questions should be directed to John Bell at (785) 251-6991.

Dino Days will feature exhibits of creatures from the prehistoric era. At least three exhibits are expected to be on display with one of them, “SUE”, showing off a fully-articulated replica of a T-Rex skeleton.

