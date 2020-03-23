Greater Topeka Partnership announces $2 million plan to help small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership announced a $2 million public-private partnership with local businesses to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative is called HOST Relief. HOST stands for “Helping Others Support Topeka”.

“Saturday morning after one heck of a week, last week, I woke up, I sort of expected it to be a quiet morning,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of The Greater Topeka Partnership, who added that he was in tears at the outpouring of support from the community. “My phone started ringing and they were full of people in this community that woke up Saturday morning with ideas of how to make things better.”

So far, $300,000 has been collected. The money will be used to buy food and gift cards from Topeka businesses, then handed out to people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GO Topeka has asked the Joint-Economic Development Organization to match the amount of donations, up to $1 million. That money will go to businesses in the form of grants to support struggling businesses.