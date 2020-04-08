Greater Topeka Partnership announces pay cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership announced its COVID-19 Crisis Organizational Plan on Tuesday. This includes pay cuts for most of the staff.

GTP said the plan consists of several measures that are necessary to ensure the organization’s financial sustainability through the coronavirus crisis. Additional measures include partial/full furloughs and a hiring freeze on open positions. Furloughed employees will still receive their benefits, including health insurance.

CEO of GTP, Matt Pivarnik, will be taking a 40% pay cut.

“Today is a hard day, every member of our team provides important value, and the decision that we announced this week was not made lightly,” Pivarnik said. “These actions were taken to ensure that when this crisis is over, we will be able to focus on restoring our community and rebuilding the Momentum that we have fought for over the past decade.”

The plan will go into effect April 11 and will remain in effect until early July. The Partnership said efforts are being made to find ways to shorten the duration.